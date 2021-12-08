After his brother’s ‘insulting’ response to the pregnancy announcement, the internet rallies behind Redditor.

User IndependentChain6497 published a post on the thread “Am I The A**hole” that has been voted on over 13,000 times and outlines what lead up to the incident in question.

Siblings and children frequently use the platform to air their complaints with family members. Another post went viral last month when a sister described her brother’s “groomzilla” antics. According to the post, her brother and sister-in-law planned to hold a destination wedding, which many members of her family were unable to attend due to valid, non-negotiable reasons. Her brother, on the other hand, did not agree and screamed at his siblings, calling them “d**ks.” IndependentChain6497, a Redditor, revealed in her post that her entire family, with the exception of one sister, has been “babying” her older brother, who is now 33 years old.

She added, “My brother is single and disappointed because no woman approaches him.” “He dated a girl three years ago, but she dumped him because she couldn’t handle his immaturity.” He has a “superiority problem,” she claims, and is continually putting others down. She said that her brother had criticized her spouse behind her husband’s back, resulting in a feud between the two brothers.

“He admits he’s enraged that my younger husband has his life planned out, that he believes my husband owes him respect because he’s older, and that he insists my husband never speaks about his aspirations or achievements in front of him.”

She wrote that things had grown so terrible that she was only in “low contact” with her brother at one time.

Everything came to a head during the Redditor’s and her husband’s recent dinner to reveal their pregnancy. Her brother reacted to the news by saying something she felt offensive to both her and her husband.

She recalls him adding, “Oh now my lovely BIL is showing off about knocking up my sister.”

Her spouse answered before she could say anything, she wrote.

"Do you still wonder why no woman will put up with you with this attitude?" For someone who exhibits those behaviors, you whine about being alone much too much.