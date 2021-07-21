After his body was discovered in a river, a 16-year-old boy received heartfelt condolences.

Readers have expressed their sorrow over the loss of a teenager in a terrible accident, according to authorities.

Following reports that a kid had fallen into the River Weaver in Frodsham, emergency services launched a large search and rescue operation.

While formal identification has yet to be completed, it is suspected that the body discovered is that of the missing 16-year-old.

Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage title has been revoked.

His parents have been informed, according to Cheshire Police.

The announcement generated a flood of responses from readers of The Washington Newsday, who paid respect to the kid and expressed their sorrow to his family.

“I can’t even get my brain around how you’d begin to digest this as a parent,” Rebekah Wilson posted on The Washington Newsday’s Facebook page. It’s really heartbreaking. He’s a poor kid. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.”

“Awful, love and thoughts are with his family,” Colette Leatherbarrow wrote, while Raymond Wong remarked, “Incredibly so sad RIP young man.”

” Such sorrow, you get your child to 16, none of us know what’s in store, appreciate every moment,” Mandy Ward said. God bless this unfortunate young man and his family.”

“My heart goes out to his parents, relatives, and friends,” Maureen Daley said, questioning how a parent could begin to understand the catastrophe.

They were among dozens of people who took to social media to express their support for the boy’s friends and family.

Specialist police are assisting his family, according to Cheshire Police.

“This appears to be a horrible accident,” Superintendent Alexander McMillan said. “Our prayers are with the boy’s family at this difficult time.”

After receiving information that a boy had fallen into the ocean on Monday afternoon, search and rescue personnel worked for hours.

With helicopter backup overhead and a dog unit available, police, fire, and ambulance personnel were called to the area.

Before the corpse was located on Tuesday morning, the A56 Sutton Causeway to Chester Road and swing bridge were closed while emergency services worked in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Cheshire Police on 101 and use the criminal reference number: 1041072.