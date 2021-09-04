After his automobile ‘mounted the kerb,’ a man in his 60s was brought to the hospital.

A guy in his 60s was rushed to the hospital this evening after a car ‘mounted the curb’ and hit him.

A grey Ford Focus climbed the kerb and collided with a person on Burleigh Road North, according to Merseyside Police, at around 6.40pm.

The collision was spotted by police vehicles traveling on Burleigh Road North. This evening, the police are still present at Anfield.

Emergency services were called, and the pedestrian, a guy in his 60s, was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three individuals are said to have fled on foot from the vehicle, heading towards Robson Street. To find them, extensive CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations are being conducted.

Road closures on Burleigh Road North between Robson Street and Burleigh Road South are presently in place, and motorists are encouraged to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the issue.

Merseyside Police issued a statement saying, “Police are in attendance in Anfield this evening, Saturday 4 September.”

“A grey Ford Focus climbed the kerb and struck with a pedestrian on Burleigh Road North at around 6.40 p.m.,” police said.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the pedestrian, a guy in his 60s, was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Three males were said to have fled on foot from the vehicle, heading towards Robson Street.

“To find them, extensive CCTV, forensic, and witness investigations are underway.

“We can confirm that police vehicles were traveling north on Burleigh Road when the collision occurred.

“Road closures on Burleigh Road North between Robson Street and Burleigh Road South are now in effect while emergency services deal with the situation.

“Motorists should stay away from the area.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has footage from a CCTV or dashcam should contact us at (0151) 777 5747, [email protected], @MerPolCC on Twitter, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting reference 21000616507.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.