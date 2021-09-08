After his arrest, a Liverpool man linked to “drug cartels” is still being imprisoned in Dubai.

A Liverpool man is still being held in the United Arab Emirates after being detained in Dubai over four months ago on accusations of international narcotics trafficking.

Michael Paul Moogan, 35, of Croxteth, was apprehended by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Dubai police on April 24 this year as part of a sophisticated operation.

Officers of the NCA accused Moogan and his associates of being involved in drug trafficking schemes from Latin America to Europe.

Following EncroChat operations around Merseyside, four people have been named.

Dubai Police suspect he tried to evade CCTV in an attempt to elude police after entering the UAE under a false identity. Using technology, though, authorities were able to locate him.

“Extradition proceedings in the UAE are ongoing,” an NCA official stated earlier this week.

The Liverpool guy will be extradited to the United Kingdom to stand trial.

Following a raid on a café in Rotterdam that police claimed was used as a meeting location for international drug traffickers, Moogan had been on the NCA’s wanted list for eight years.

“Moogan had been on the run since a raid on a Rotterdam café suspected of being used as a cover for drug traffickers and cartel meetings, and essential to a conspiracy to transport hundreds of kilos of cocaine into the UK every week,” the NCA stated.

Robert Gerrard, 57, also from Liverpool, was wanted in connection with the same cocaine scheme and ultimately surrendered to authorities after fleeing for several years.

Gerrard, a well-known thief from Merseyside, stated that the stress of being on the run had taken its toll.

He went to Rotterdam to meet international drug traffickers and plot the flow of cocaine from Latin America to the EU.

In May and June 2013, Gerrard, also known as “Bobby,” admitted to being a member of a plot to bring 62 kilograms of cocaine into the UK. He was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison for his role in the plot.

Moogan is the 86th individual apprehended as part of Operation Captura, a joint NCA-Crimestoppers fugitive campaign.

Nikki Holland, the NCA’s Director of Investigations, remarked to The Washington Post after his detention earlier this year. “The summary has come to an end.”