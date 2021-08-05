After his 3-month-old daughter died of “catastrophic” brain injuries and rib fractures, a man was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his three-month-old daughter, who died last year from severe brain and skull injuries.

Anthony Miley of Cheshire, England, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday after a court found him guilty of manslaughter in the murder of his daughter on July 23, 2020. Stephanie Shore, the infant’s mother, was acquitted of murder charges, according to BBC News.

The infant had suffered major brain injuries and had bleeding on both sides of the brain, according to a medical assessment. She also had 53 rib fractures, both old and new, when she was discovered.

Miley and Shore, on the other hand, were unable to explain how their daughter sustained such serious injuries, according to authorities. They were both charged with murder and causing or permitting a child’s death.

According to the Northwich Guardian, “evidence from the medical experts in this case showed that the infant had sustained a total of 53 rib fractures – all of which had occurred within four separate time frames and three closely positioned skull fractures which had occurred less than two days before her death.”

Miley testified in court that he woke his daughter for a feed at 3 a.m. the day before she died. He stated the baby became “floppy” after two or three mouthfuls of milk, prompting him to seek assistance from Shore. Shore, on the other hand, said she had noticed the infant sobbing but not in an alarming manner and had gone back to sleep. Miley awoke Shore after about four hours and informed her that the child was in danger.

Shore then dialed 911, and the infant was airlifted to the hospital. A day later, the infant girl died from her injuries.

According to the BBC, Tomlinson stated, “To this day, Miley continues to deny any knowledge of how the infant got these injuries and has shown no remorse, which is completely unacceptable.”

She continued, “This is a heartbreaking case involving a defenseless baby who had been subjected to a catalog of horrendous injuries in her brief life, which must have been lived primarily in pain.”