After heroics on Everton’s ‘debut’ in the Florida Cup victory, Asmir Begovic reveals penalty secrets.

When asked to take a penalty for Everton last night, Asmir Begovic insists he was only thinking about ‘putting his foot through the ball.’

Everton beat Millonarios 10-9 in a shoot-out in Orlando, with the new Blues goalkeeper scoring a penalty and saving two others.

Everton drew level in regular time thanks to a penalty from Demarai Gray in the second half, but Rafa Benitez’s side required Begovic’s penalty heroics to win the Florida Cup.

Begovic had never taken a penalty in his career until September of last year, but after seeing Wayne Hennessey save his effort while playing for Bournemouth, he was delighted to see his Everton spot-kick strike the back of the net.

“It’s funny, I’d never taken a penalty in all these years, and now I’ve taken two in the last year!” he said.

“I didn’t think much about it other than getting my head down and putting my foot through the ball and hitting the target, hoping for the best – thankfully it worked out.”

During the friendly at the Camping World Stadium, Begovic made a couple of significant saves and put in a confident performance in his first game for the club following his free transfer acquisition.

“We’ve had a good few days of training, which has obviously helped, but it’s always easier when you play with good players,” he said.

“All of the boys in front of me are top class players, and when you play with talented players, things move a little bit faster. It makes my work, and all of our jobs, a lot easier.”