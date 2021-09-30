After her toddler ‘embarrasses her,’ a Tesco shopper blows her away.

After being contacted by a stranger, a mother coping with her wailing toddler had her day made.

Gemma Hankinson was doing her morning shopping in a supermarket when her young kid became angry and started making a ruckus.

Gemma said on Facebook that she and her three-year-old son were shopping in Tesco in Earlestown when he began to misbehave.

“Morning shop in Tesco with my three year old son, who decided to have a full on meltdown because he wanted a size pack of nappies that was two sizes too small for him, throwing himself on the floor, and screaming all the way around, you know how it is mums, I think everyone in the store heard it!” she wrote in the post.

“I told him to fetch his nappies, to which he picked up ones that are two sizes too small, and when told to acquire the appropriate size, he threw himself on the floor kicking off,” Gemma told The Washington Newsday.

“He was yelling along the aisles; it wasn’t a very busy morning, so the entire shop could hear him; I felt embarrassed and agitated while trying to maintain my composure.”

After the distressing incident, the mother said she left the store, but when she went outside, she saw a woman waiting for her.

“When I walked out, there was a lady waiting for me with some flowers, which she delivered to Oliver and requested him to apologize to his mother and give me the flowers, which he did,” she continued.

“I was taken aback by the wonderful lady’s act of compassion; I have no idea who she is, but it brightened my morning.”

In the Newtonian Network Facebook group in Newton-le-Willows, the post received a lot of likes and comments.

“That’s very nice!” one person said in response to the message. It’s good to know there are still good individuals in the world.”

“How amazing as a mother, I know we’ve all been there,” one person said.

The message seems to stoke local pride in the community’s generosity, with another Newton-le-Willows resident commenting, “My home town as.”

