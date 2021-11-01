After her teen daughter was caught on tape shoplifting, her mother was ‘disgusted.’

After her teenage daughter was caught taking candy from a residence on Halloween, a “disgusted” mother had to apologize on Facebook.

After a bowl of sweets was taken from her home, despite a note being left with the sweets, one woman took to Facebook.

According to the note: "Please don't knock on the door; instead, take a treat. We have a little monster all curled up in bed. Halloween greetings." According to the homeowner's Facebook post: "What a disgrace! With this note, place a large tub of candy outdoors.

“This individual has just arrived and has taken them all! The first person to arrive on the driveway. Since then, all the poor youngsters have been disappointed!! Shameful.” The original post, which was shared in a local Facebook group, included a photo of the note as well as a still from a video of the girl who took the chocolates.

When the girl’s parents both reacted, apologizing for their daughter, the picture was taken down.

“This is my step daughter, and I’m so extremely unhappy she’s done this!” one of the parents exclaimed.

As we speak, her mother is on the phone with her, making sure she gets her thieving a** home!

“On her part, I’m deeply sorry and apologise. She had a finer upbringing than this!” Her other dad had this to say: “I’m disgusted and deeply sorry for what she’s done; she’s been raised better than this.

“If you provide me your address, I’ll make sure to send sweets your way. Don’t worry, she’ll be punished. It’s safe to say she’ll be grounded xx”