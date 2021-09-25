After her ‘superhero’ spouse was hit by a car, she went through an agonizing routine.

Once a year, a widowed woman leaves a cup of tea on her bedside cabinet at 6 a.m. before visiting the location where her “superhero” husband was hit by a car.

Nichola Bond, 42, repeats the last thing she remembers doing for her husband that day every year on the anniversary of the incident that killed him.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 27, LFC supporter Ian Bond went for a run, but he never returned home.

In the center of Liverpool, a mysterious man is passing notes to strangers.

Days before his 46th birthday, he was hit by a car on Southport Road in Bootle. It resulted in brain damage, which led to his death four days later.

Ian, who was born in Dingle, was survived by his ten-year partner Nichola and their six-year-old son Layton.

“It was very heartbreaking really,” Nichola, a Newcastle native, told The Washington Newsday. I honestly, sincerely, honestly did not believe he would die when I first realized what had happened.

“I didn’t think it was possible because of the road he was on, which is a 30 mph road.

“When I went in to meet him, I simply imagined he’d have a few broken bones and would just be lying there with a look on his face that said, ‘I’m truly sorry.’

“I was chuckling to myself while sitting in the room alone, ready to walk in and see him. ‘Oh my god, how dramatic am I being, crying like this?’ I thought. He’ll probably be alright, and we’ll laugh about it in a few months and say, ‘Don’t do that again.’

“And it didn’t turn out at all like that. It was simply heartbreaking.”

When Ian died, he was watching Marvel movies with Layton and Nichola, including Iron Man and Captain America.

Nichola informs Layton, now eight years old, that his “papa is a superhero.”

“They were very much into Marvel and Star Wars and all that type of thing, so we marketed dad as a superhero,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“He was who he was at the time.”

“The summary comes to an end.”