After her special-needs son, 5, was restrained at school, Huyton mother felt “like a zombie.”

A Huyton mother claims that a local primary school failed to adequately investigate instructors who restrained her son and bruised his back.

She claimed that personnel at St Joseph’s Primary School failed to notify her about the use of restraint on the five-year-old, who has special educational needs, in violation of the school’s restraining policies.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, also claimed she had not been informed of the outcome of an inquiry into the event, or even if one had been conducted, and that she believed her son was being discriminated against because of his special needs.

St Joseph’s, which is located on Edenfield Crescent in Huyton, has categorically disputed her claims, stating that it “thoroughly investigated” the mother’s complaint and gave her with all necessary information.

The mother stated she only discovered out about the event last year when her kid told her the next day what had happened.

According to the school’s “positive handling” policy, when force is needed to detain a child, the headteacher or a senior member of staff should notify the parents.

The headmaster admitted restraint had been used against her son two days after the event, but was unable to clarify exactly what transpired or why physical intervention was necessary, according to the mother.

She said she was told a week later that her son had touched a hot pipe in the boys’ restrooms, triggering the use of restraint, and that an investigation would be conducted.

However, she claims she has still not been informed of the outcome of the investigation after more than a year.

The mother complained to the board of governors earlier this year, frustrated by what she saw as a lack of action from the school and a deteriorating relationship with the headteacher, but she claims her complaint was not dealt with after more than four months, despite having a preliminary Zoom call with the governors to discuss her complaint.

She alleges she was promised that the governors would contact her regarding the outcome of her complaint last week, but that this did not happen.

