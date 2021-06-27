After her son with Tourette’s syndrome was left with “no care,” his mother is fighting for help.

A mother is fighting for help after her kid was left with “no care” for his illness.

Emma McNally’s son, now 13, was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome at the age of nine, a disorder that produces involuntary sounds and movements known as tics.

Blinking, eye rolling, grimacing, shoulder shrugging, jerking of the head or limbs, and other physical tics are common during childhood.

Tourette’s syndrome has no cure, however medication can help manage symptoms.

Emma, from St Helens, said her family and others have been left “with no care” after her son was discharged from hospital in March last year due to the neurologist’s departure because there is no one in the area who can help treat him.

“Looking back, he had tics from about two and a half years old, but we didn’t know they were tics,” Emma told the ECHO. Scrunching his nose and blinking or coughing were among them.

“We had no idea what they were, and it always happened when he started a new class at school.” We assumed it was a habit at the time because he didn’t like going to school.

“When he was around nine years old, a lot more tics appeared, so we went to the doctor and were sent.”

“The only thing I knew about Tourette’s was what I’d seen on TV.” I just assumed it was cussing, so when I was told he had Tourette’s, I was taken aback because it didn’t appear to be Tourette’s to us.

“At the time, we believed it was epilepsy because some of his tics resembled little seizures.”

Emma said her son’s tics can “alter all the time,” with old ones resurfacing, and that they’ve learned as a family that “anything can be a tic.”

Emma’s son’s neurologist left in March 2020, and the family was sent to CAMHS (Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services).

Since then, Emma said it’s been tough for them and other families in the region to seek help or a diagnosis.

“I found it strange,” she remarked. To be admitted to a hospital for treatment. The summary comes to a close.