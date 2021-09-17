After her son ran in the home with unexpected news, his mother “didn’t trust” him.

Zack Mann, Zoe Mann’s 11-year-old son, was out in their garden in Sutton, St Helens, on Wednesday evening at 7pm when he noticed something unusual in the sky.

Mum-of-three When he ran in to tell the family what was going on, Zoe, 31, said she was putting his schoolwork on the kitchen table.

At first, Zoe, her husband Mark, and Zack’s brothers Leo and Jake couldn’t believe it and went out into the garden to investigate.

“It was my son who saw it,” Zoe told The Washington Newsday. When he came in, I was in the kitchen, sorting his homework on the table.

“I just assumed he was making a joke since he’s a witty guy. Zack, my oldest kid, ran in screaming that he had seen someone paragliding in the sky.

“At first, I didn’t believe him, but when I went outside to investigate, it appeared that it had passed over the St Helens Junction area, so I quickly grabbed my phone to try to get a decent picture of it.

“To be honest, I was rather surprised since we’d never noticed anything like that before, unless it was anything from the Sherdley Show on Sherdley Park years ago.

“It had moved further away, as if it was on its way to the Clockface area.

“It was so strange, my husband Mark couldn’t believe what he was seeing. My back-of-the-house neighbor, Mark, was also gone – it was strange.”

“I just became pretty delighted and just really happy that I saw it,” Zack, 11, told The Washington Newsday. I initially mistook it for someone skydiving or something similar.

“At first, my mother didn’t believe me until she saw it for herself. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

Zoe posted photos to a local Facebook page to check if anyone else had seen the paraglider in the neighborhood.

"To be honest, a lot of people were just kidding about it," she remarked. Jan, my friend, and Julie, my sister-in-law, even claimed it was them in."