After her son began crying in Wilkos, mum had ‘never seen so much blood.’

After a kind stranger hurried to help her son in Wilkos, a “shaken” mother of five expressed her gratitude.

Clare Jones, 38, of Wallasey, was in the homeware store with her children at 3.30 p.m. on Sunday, just before the stores closed.

She asked her children to stay still for a bit while she went to the Wallasey Wilkos and picked something from the shelves.

However, the mother of five was “panicked” when she heard her four-year-old son’s scream, which she recognized as a pain cry.

“He raced to me and blood was just flowing out of his nose,” the mother of five told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve never seen so much blood as that day in Wilkinsons,” she continued.

“I didn’t think it was going to stop.” It had been bleeding for around 20 minutes.” When her daughter flung a doll through the air and struck her brother Sam in the nose, she caused a nosebleed.

Clare, who despises blood and becomes nervous when she sees it, generally entrusts the bloody mess to her lover.

But she was on her own with her squeamish son until a kind stranger stepped forward to assist her.

The store’s first responder arrived to calm the situation down with soothing words and tissues.

“We went through so many Kleenex in that shop,” Clare told The Washington Newsday.

The family returned home when the bleeding had stopped, and little Sam “received a Selection box for his bravery as well.”

Clare’s amazement, though, lingered even after they returned home.

As she brewed a cup of tea to calm herself, her hands shook so badly that sugar slipped from the spoon.

Clare intends to bring a thank you letter into the store to express her gratitude for the assistance she received from the Wilkos personnel during her time of need.

“Some people wouldn’t have helped, would they?” she told The Washington Newsday. Not everyone is willing to assist you.

“However, they were quite helpful.”

“I’m absolutely overjoyed, and I’m relieved that my son is safe.”