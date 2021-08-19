After her “role model” father is taken away, her daughter’s life is “ruined.”

When a guy who had lived in the UK since he was eight years old was deported for a criminal offense, his daughter says her life was “ripped apart.”

Rofique Miah, now 43, lives in abject poverty in Sylhet, Bangladesh, where he “knows no one,” was beaten with bamboo sticks by locals, and has no idea when he will see his two children in the United Kingdom again.

For a man who formerly owned many businesses in the north west, including the Tamarind restaurant in Widnes, it’s been a difficult fall.

From 2011 until he was finally pushed onto a flight seven years later, his daughter Olivia Miah, 22, and son Sammi Miah, 15, both from Widnes, say they lived under the stress of knowing their father could be deported.

“It’s been terrible; our entire lives have changed,” Olivia added. It has been the most difficult in terms of mental health.

“It was difficult growing up because this has been going on since we were children.

“My father used to take my brother and me out to play football, and it had a significant impact on my brother’s education.

“My father was a huge role model for both of us, and because my brother was the youngest, it really affected him because he didn’t understand what was going on at the time.

“It’s ripped his life apart, and his bond with my father was unbreakable.”

Mr Miah’s life altered in 2009 when he was detained for a drunken scuffle in Chester city centre, despite the fact that he had never been in trouble before and had indefinite leave to be in the UK.

Mr. Miah’s family claims the altercation began when racist remarks were made about him and his companions, but The Washington Newsday was unable to independently verify this.

Mr Miah was accused with assault causing actual bodily injury and wounding, while two other males were charged with affray and wounding.

Mr Miah was sentenced to 30 months in prison in August 2009 after all three men pleaded guilty at Chester Crown Court.

He was released after serving 15 months in prison. “The summary has come to an end.”