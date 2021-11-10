After her request for euthanasia was denied, an 83-year-old woman jumps off a balcony.

After her euthanasia application was kept unresolved for months, an 83-year-old lady in the Spanish region of Aragon committed suicide over the weekend.

The elderly woman, identified only as Emilia, leaped out of her apartment window in the Las Fuentes neighborhood of Zaragoza province on Saturday, according to Spanish news outlet Publico. Other data, such as the reason of death, remained unknown.

According to Spanish News Today, Emilia had a congenital hip dislocation that had developed over time and caused her considerable physical agony.

She attempted suicide twice before taking her own life last weekend. But, following the legalization of euthanasia in Spain, she decided to file a formal application to be euthanized. The Organic Law to Regulate Euthanasia (LORE) was passed in March.

“[Emilia] largely fulfilled the standards provided by the LORE for persons who seek to die with dignity and put an end to their suffering,” Emilia’s pro-euthanasia party, the Right to Die with Dignity Association in Aragon, said.

“She and her family believed that once the LORE was authorized and implemented, the right [to a dignified death]would be recognized without hindrance in accordance with the specified standards,” the group was reported by Spanish television network Antena 3 as saying.

The application was first presented to a family doctor on July 8 through Emilia’s daughter, but the doctor refused to accept it. On July 27, the patient’s daughter brought the document to a family doctor for a second time, but was once again denied.

According to a Heraldo de Aragón article, the euthanasia request was then moved to the Torre Ramona Health Center, but it was also not processed. The woman’s family was then told that her request had been sent to a “assessment committee,” which had failed to contact them as well.

According to Publico, the family went to the Zaragoza association in October to register a complaint.

According to Informacion, the group has now chastised doctors and executives at the health center for neglecting to complete the request. The organization stated that “no doctor wanted to take responsibility.”

“Any health professional can take the paperwork as long as he assures that he is a responsible doctor,” said Consuelo Miqueo, a retired doctor and member of the Right to Die with Dignity Association.

All doctors have the right to object to euthanasia on moral grounds. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.