After her rapist escaped jail, a woman was left shaking with ‘anger and disgust.’

After a New York man pleaded guilty to the rape and sexual abuse of four adolescent girls at his parents’ house, she said she was left shocked with “anger and loathing.”

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy sentenced Christopher Belter, 20, to eight years of probation on Tuesday. He faced an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to third-degree rape, attempted fist-degree sexual assault, and two charges of second-degree sexual abuse in 2019.

The judge ruled this week that “incarceration […] isn’t suitable.”

“I was in agony.” I’m not ashamed to admit that I prayed about what punishment would be suitable in this case because there was so much pain. There was a lot of damage. The judge stated that “many offenses were committed in this case.”

Belter’s sentence would be “a sword hanging over your head for the next eight years,” according to Murphy. He didn’t say why he didn’t sentence him to prison.

After the judgement, one of the four victims, identified only as MM in court documents, told CBS News that the judge’s decision left her “shaking with fury and disgust” and “sick to her stomach.”

“I had a nervous breakdown.” “It seemed like I was being assaulted all over again,” the woman said, adding that after hearing Belter’s punishment, she raced out of the courtroom to vomit.

Belter, according to MM, could be a threat to other women.

“That’ll only make him feel more at ease doing it in the future,” she continued. “There’s a pattern here.” He’ll do it again.” Attorneys for the 20-year-old told the court that he is “very regretful” for his acts.

MM was 16 when her rapist sexually raped her and three other young girls at his parents’ home in an upscale Lewiston area between February 2017 and August 2018. Belter was 16 when the attacks started.

MM said CBS News, “I don’t believe it for a second.” “He was saying whatever it took to obtain the greatest result for him, and it worked.” […] I’ll have to live with the fact that he’s out on the streets for the rest of my life. This is a condensed version of the information.