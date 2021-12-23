After her phone number was mistaken for a helpline, a woman received thousands of calls.

After people mixed up her number with that of a helpline, a woman in Ireland reported she received over 4,000 missed calls.

Helen McMohan was reportedly inundated with calls after her phone number was mistaken for the country’s Ministry of Economy’s helpline, according to News 7 trends. The woman said she received calls from a variety of people, including senior folks who sounded “quite worried” after getting a letter from the department requesting that they use up the remaining balance on their prepaid cards before a deadline.

Her business number was inadvertently advertised instead of the hotline number in the Spend Local campaign.

McMohan, who is from Bangor, Northern Ireland, said the advertised phone number was incorrect by a single digit, so calls were routed to her first aid training company.

“At the start of the Spend Local scheme, I was getting a lot of phone calls because my company landline number and theirs are one digit apart,” McMohan told BBC Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster. “Then it sort of dropped away, and I was only receiving one or two calls a day,” she says. “Then, starting Thursday evening, my phone went crazy, and I started getting all these voicemails.” “I assumed they were all looking for first aid training as the holidays approached. I was listening to them, and one woman in particular seemed nice, so I called her back and explained she had dialed the wrong number, and she read out the email and gave it to me, and I realized, oh my goodness, and there was the beginning of it “McMohan continued.

McMohan said she listened to the callers and tried to contact as many as she could to inform them that the phone number was incorrect. According to The Irish News, the department eventually formally apologized to her for the misunderstanding.

The site quoted a representative for the Division of the Economic System as saying, “The Department would like to apologize to Ms. McMahon once more, and officials will be in contact with her formally.” “Division officers contacted with her on Friday and again today to apologize after her business phone number was incorrectly used in communication about the Spend Native card,” she added.

After the COVID-19 epidemic, the Northern Ireland administration created the Spend Local card in a move to financially empower individuals.

