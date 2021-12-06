After her phone fell into the bathtub, a 13-year-old girl died of electric shock.

After her phone, which was plugged in to charge, fell into her bathtub, a 13-year-old girl in France died of an electric shock.

The teenager was brought to the hospital after paramedics were called to his home in Mâcon. According to 7News, which cited the daily Le Parisien on Saturday, rescue crews were initially successful in reviving the girl. She lapsed into a coma after that and spent a few days in a Lyon university hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

At the time of the accident, she was accompanied by a friend. In addition, a friend was sent to the hospital for shock therapy.

According to the NZ Herald, the exact circumstances are still being examined by the local police.

“This must be a message to other youngsters,” the heartbroken mother said, “since they all have their phones implanted in their palms, so to speak.”

“We have to be adamant: no phones in bathtubs,” she continued, “because it can end so dramatically.”

The victim’s identify has not been revealed by the authorities. The precise date of the occurrence has likewise remained a mystery.

Last year, a Russian woman died of electrocution after dropping her iPhone while it was charging in the bath.

Olesya Semenova, 24, died after being electrocuted and was discovered by her friend Daria at their Arkhangelsk house. The woman died in her bath, according to authorities, and paramedics did not have enough time to get her to the hospital. Semenova’s friend told the emergency operator, “I yelled, shook her, but she was pale, didn’t breathe, and exhibited no indications of life.” She went on to say that she tried to touch Semenova but received an electric shock. “There was a smartphone charging in the water,” she explained.

In a separate occurrence in New Mexico, a 14-year-old girl was shocked to death while using her cellphone in the shower. According to reports, before the mishap, she texted a photo of her phone charger connected into an extension cable to a friend.