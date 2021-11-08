After her partner was sentenced to death, a woman avoided a death sentence for the murder of a store clerk.

According to the Associated Press, a 27-year-old Nebraska woman dodged the death penalty on Monday after being convicted of the online-dating murder of a store clerk with her partner, who was sentenced to death two years ago.

Before meeting Sidney Loofe, a Nebraska hardware store employee, on the dating app Tinder in 2017, Bailey Boswell and her partner Aubrey Trail, 55, had plotted to kill someone. They enticed Loofe to meet with them, strangled her, and her body parts were later discovered sliced into 14 pieces in waste bags in ditches along country roads in Clay County.

Boswell was spared being Nebraska’s first woman to be sentenced to death, instead receiving a life sentence when a three-judge panel voted 2-1, with one judge declaring the state had not fulfilled its burden of proof for a death sentence.

Trail was condemned to death after admitting to lying to police and plotting to murder Loofe two to three hours before her murder, but claimed that Boswell was not present and was unaware of his plans.

Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful disposal of human remains in October of 2020. In June of this year, Trail was found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to death. There is no specific date for execution.

Boswell was sentenced at Wilber, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln, in the county courthouse.

Trail admitted at his sentence that he strangled Loofe with an electric cord, as prosecutors had claimed, after changing his narrative several times. He said he killed Loofe after she “freaked out” when he told her about his lifestyle with her and other young women, which included scamming antique dealers and aggressive group sex.

Trail became the state's 12th death row inmate in a state where executions are rare. After slicing his neck in the courtroom and screamed, "Bailey is innocent, I curse you all," he missed much of his own trial. All death sentences in Nebraska are automatically appealed. The most recent execution in the state occurred in 2018, when convicted murderer Carey Dean Moore was executed.