After her partner was allowed to go home, the teen found herself alone in Majorca.

After failing a Covid test, an adolescent who travelled to Majorca with her boyfriend for her first genuine vacation is now on her own on the island.

At the end of their first international trip together, Tom Selsby, 23, and Lauren Haddock, 18, were scheduled to travel home on Saturday ( July 24).

When Tom, from Kirkby, tested positive on Friday, the young couple was transported by ambulance to the Palma Bellver Hotel and assigned to different floors.

Tom was instructed by the Spanish authorities that he needed to get a negative test before flying home, which he did.

Lauren, on the other hand, tested positive, and she told The Washington Newsday that her partner was forced to go back to the United States without her earlier this week, leaving her alone in Majorca.

“I can’t believe it,” she exclaimed. I tested positive after he got the negative, so I couldn’t fly home with him.

“I told Tom he had to get back to work, so he did. It’s bizarre, and I believe my grandmother wants to fly out and save me.”

Lauren was perplexed as to how she had tested positive. “So after the fifth day in the hotel, I tested negative with a PCR test,” she explained. However, on Sunday, a second PCR test resulted in a positive result.

“I obtained a couple lateral flow tests, which came back negative. It’s all a little strange.”

Lauren, from St Helens, said the Spanish officials had perplexed her.

“They just contacted my room and said I was positive,” she explained. I requested written confirmation but was told that this was not feasible. I don’t feel sick and find it hard to believe I’m infected.

“It’s difficult to find the proper options when I try to phone the local Covid authority because everything is in Spanish.”

Lauren recently told The Washington Newsday that in isolation, three meals and a snack are delivered to your room three times a day.

"Before Tom went, he bought several cokes and snacks," she explained.