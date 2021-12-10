After her parents tried to sell her for $40K, a 14-year-old girl reported her own wedding to cops.

A family in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region of northwest China compelled a 14-year-old daughter to marry a stranger for roughly $40,000. The marriage was uncovered after the youngster called the cops to report her own wedding.

On the day of the event, authorities intervened and disbanded the illegal partnership.

According to the South China Morning Post, the parents allegedly tried to push the minor into marriage with a man called Li, whose age was not given.

The parents of the underage bride had received $39,400 from the groom’s family.

According to a statement from the city of Zhongwei’s justice department, the teen girl never agreed to the marriage and had never met the man before the wedding. The girl called the cops, who came just in time to prevent the wedding from going place.

After they were escorted to the police station, the groom’s family’s betrothal gift of approximately $40,000 became the source of contention between the two families. Officials mediated six rounds of negotiations before deciding that the money would be returned to Li by the bride’s family.

The money had already been spent on jewelry by the girl’s parents. According to CNN, they paid the money to the groom’s family and were permitted to return home with their daughter.

The local Justice Bureau responded to the event with a post on the Chinese social media platform WeChat on Monday. The officers and local officials were “fast and creative” in their response, according to the article, and prevented a 14-year-old girl from being pushed into marriage on Nov. 24. However, once the news provoked outrage, the post was removed. Many people were surprised to learn of the incident and suggested that the parents be penalized for attempting to sell their daughter into marriage.

In China, men must be 22 years old to marry, while women must be 20 years old. Chinese law forbids parents or guardians of kids under the age of 18 from permitting or forcing them to marry. According to the state-run People’s Daily, the country’s rules allow people to marry without outside influence or force.

Despite the existence of legislation, reports of underage marriages continue to circulate throughout China. A 17-year-old girl was prevented from being forced to marry a husband she had only met six times in June 2020. The adolescent from Maoming, in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, had.