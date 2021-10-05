After her parents chastised her for playing video games, a 17-year-old commits suicide.

After her parents chastised her for playing video games, a 17-year-old girl in India committed suicide on Sunday night.

The adolescent, who lived in Hyderabad, was irritated when her father and mother yelled at her after she spent most of her time playing video games. The mother had requested that she eat dinner and go to bed early, according to the Siasat Daily on Monday.

The outraged girl, on the other hand, stormed into her room and hung herself from the ceiling fan.

Kaushika Reddy has been recognized as the victim.

Her relatives later discovered her hanging from the fan and took her to a state-run hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to The Times of India.

The Meerpet police station official told the Siasat Daily that an investigation into the event was presently underway.

The girl was a second-year Intermediate student at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, according to authorities. The body of the adolescent has been sent for autopsy. Other information concerning the incident were not made public right away. It’s also unclear whether the adolescent had locked her bedroom door from the inside.

The newest instance occurs just days after a 14-year-old kid in Odisha, India, committed suicide after being chastised for playing video games on his phone. Authorities stated his parents gave him the phone so he could take online coursework after schools across the country were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, instead of studying for his examinations, the young child spent much of his time playing video games. The child’s mother reportedly reprimanded him and took his phone away on the day of the incident. Enraged, the boy stormed out of the room and hung himself from the house’s roof with a towel. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead by physicians.

In a research, the National Center for Biotechnology Information noted that as people become more reliant on cellphones, smartphone addiction has become a severe concern, particularly among children. Smartphone addiction, according to the researchers, has a bad impact not only on an individual’s psychological health, but also on their physical health.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.