After her neighbor’s ‘rampage,’ Mum feels ‘unsafe’ in her own home.

After a neighbor “went on a rampage” in the communal area of her block of flats, a mother of two feels “unsafe” in her own house.

Amie Nicole, 24, posted video on social media last evening of a lady kicking children’s toys and yelling “I will tear your kid up” in a Pensby block of flats.

Merseyside Police have announced that a 32-year-old woman has been detained and is being held in custody in connection with the incident.

It’s just the latest in a succession of events that have troubled tenants at the flats on Pensby Road since March, according to Amie.

A woman can be seen kicking over children’s play toys and automobiles parked in the communal parking lot of the apartments while yelling outside The Orchard on Pensby Road, a recently built apartment complex on the site of a former Torus care home.

The woman can be seen going towards a white van and yelling, “It’s getting f**ked blown up!”

She then proceeds to stroll towards a downstairs window and shouts, at one point yelling, “Come on you little shhouse, get outside!” You sl**, I’ll f*ing get rid of you.”

“Hey, get in your f***ing flat now,” yells a man off camera.

After an off-camera altercation, the lady yells, “Get me a fing weed now, you’re taking the p,” before kicking a child’s slide and toppling a trampoline on a grassy area outside the apartments.

Before kicking a van parked outside, she exclaims, “It’s my fing birthday, someone grab me a pot immediately or I’ll literally tear all these motherfing cars down.”

Amie Nicole, who shot the video and lives in the complex with her two small children, ages six months and four, said it’s just the latest in a string of incidents that residents have had to deal with since moving in.

“She went on a rampage yesterday, but it’s like this all the time; I’m sick of it,” she added.

