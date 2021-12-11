After her mother parks at a convenience store, a 12-year-old girl is shot in a road rage incident.

During a suspected road rage shooting at a convenience store in northwest Dallas, Texas on Friday, a small girl was hurt.

According to WFAA, the 12-year-old girl was in stable condition after being brought to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No information on the extent of her injuries has been released, and no arrests have been made.

According to authorities, the incident occurred late Friday night while the mother was driving her two children to the store, which is located near the 8200 block of Brookriver Drive.

The woman was allegedly involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle in a red Dodge Charger on her way to the store. When they arrived at the convenience store, the female driver accosted the mother with a revolver, according to the police.

According to the police, another passenger in the Dodge Charger attempted to drag the woman into the car away from the mother, but the gun discharged at one point, striking the infant. After the girl was injured by a round from her gun, the woman fled the scene.

The area near the convenience shop is currently being investigated by the authorities. They’re also looking into a place near a hotel, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

Over the last several weeks, a number of gunshot occurrences have been recorded across the country. At a Kentucky dispatch center last week, a 911 dispatcher accidentally shot and killed his coworker. When one of the dispatchers’ guns went off and hit Kyle Garett, 23, the other dispatcher’s gun went off as well.

Another unintentional gun killing occurred in Georgia, when a 3-year-old tragically shot his 5-year-old cousin with his father’s firearm.

A non-accidental shooting occurred in Georgia on Thursday, when a 12-year-old was charged with murder after fatally shooting an 11-year-old. In addition, the young kid faces charges of aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and first-degree cruelty to children.

In Minnesota, a kid inadvertently shot and killed a 5-year-old relative during Thanksgiving weekend. According to the authorities, the adolescent was “trying to make a. This is a condensed version of the information.