After her mother notices something is wrong with her, a woman is confined to her bed for five years.

Leah Smith has been bedridden for the past five years after her mother noticed something was wrong with her.

The North Wales mother of five has to lie flat and frequently has convulsions and numbness in various sections of her body.

When Leah initially began experiencing a “stroke-like” episode in February 2017, her world was flipped upside down.

Debbie Smith, Leah’s mother, told The Washington Newsday: “She was experiencing symptoms that were similar to those of a stroke. When it happened, I was sitting next to her.

“It was entirely unexpected. She appeared to be a little vacant; she could speak, but I could tell she wasn’t entirely with us, so I called an ambulance.

“It seemed like she was in a trance; I could tell she wasn’t herself.”

Leah, 40, underwent tests and MRI scans in the weeks that followed to try to figure out what was causing her difficulties.

During this time, she began to experience numbness in her legs, prompting a lumbar puncture to rule out multiple sclerosis (MS).

The lumbar puncture had produced a Cerebrospinal fluid leak, which doctors detected later (CSF.)

Despite undergoing treatments to try to correct the leak, which temporarily relieved Leah’s pain and allowed her to sit up for an hour at a time, they were eventually unsuccessful.

She was later diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndromes (EDS) and Arachnoiditis, a series of rare genetic connective tissue disorders.

Arachnoiditis is a painful condition caused by inflammation of one of the membranes that surround and protect the nerves in the spinal cord, resulting in chronic pain and neurological issues.

Debbie expressed herself as follows: “She has a lie-down wheelchair that she can’t use right now because she’s in so much pain, so if we can relieve some of the discomfort and get her back in that wheelchair, she’ll be able to get stronger.

“Everything, including her muscles, is degrading.

"Her degeneration has been exponential in the previous 12 months. She's becoming increasingly frail and in agony." Leah has only left her house in the previous five years for hospital appointments, and even then only with great difficulty and the assistance of.