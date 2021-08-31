After her mother-in-law snatches her phone, a woman throws her daughters into a well and kills herself.

After her mother-in-law allegedly took away her phone, a woman in India allegedly tossed her two daughters into a well before killing herself.

The woman lived in Madhya Pradesh with her husband, daughters, and mother-in-law. The woman, Rani Yadav, 25, and her mother-in-law got into a dispute on Saturday about the former’s excessive cellphone usage. The woman’s spouse was not at home at the time of the altercation, according to News Track.

The mother-in-law took her phone after the dispute and kept it with her. This infuriated Yadav, who left her home with her two small girls the next morning. She is said to have taken them to a nearby well and thrown them in. The woman then committed suicide by hanging herself from a well snare.

A passerby spotted this and alerted the locals, who were able to save one of the daughters who had become stuck beneath the well’s bricks. They then phoned the cops, who came on the scene and declared the mother and her other daughter dead.

“The mom and her 10-year-old daughter died, but a four-year-old survived after being stuck among the well’s bricks. The woman was out feeding her livestock. According to preliminary information, she had a fight with her mother-in-law on Saturday about a phone. However, all possibilities are being investigated,” police official Shashank Jain told the Press Trust of India news agency.

Last month, following a disagreement with her husband, a mother in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh killed three of her four daughters by throwing them into a pond. The woman packed her possessions and left her home with her four children after the argument. She then departed the area after throwing the girls into a nearby pond. The locals heard one of the girls screaming and were able to save her. The suspect was eventually tracked down and arrested on murder charges.