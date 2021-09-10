After her mother forgets to drop her off at daycare, a 1-year-old girl dies in a hot car.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old child was discovered dead in a vehicle after her mother neglected to drop her off at daycare.

On Thursday, deputies from Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a youngster left in a hot vehicle in the Alief region of Texas. According to Click2 Houston, the youngster was found dead after being left inside the parked car for about 10 hours — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to preliminary investigation, the child’s mother went to a daycare near her home on Thursday morning to drop off her three children, ages 5, 3, and 1, for the day. However, the 1-year-old was left in the car for whatever reason, and the mother returned home without realizing it.

She went about her business and switched cars at some point during the day. She went to pick up her children from daycare in the evening and discovered that just two of them had been dropped off, according to authorities.

The mother was then accompanied by a daycare worker who assisted in the hunt for the missing youngster. The girl was discovered lifeless on the backseat’s floorboard and was pronounced dead at the spot.

The mother has been arrested for questioning, according to the police, and the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office. According to police, the attorney’s office will assess whether or not charges will be brought.

A four-month-old Jordanian girl died last week after her mother left her inside a car in the parking lot of her office. According to an investigation, the newborn girl was normally looked for by her mother’s sister, and the accident occurred on the day when the mother brought her to work for the first time while the latter was unavailable. The mother intended to drop her child off at her office’s daycare, but she mistakenly left him in the backseat. When the mother finally realized about the baby, she was found unresponsive at the hospital and confirmed dead.