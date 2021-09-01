After her mother forgets her in the car, a baby girl chokes to death on reflux milk.

After her mother forgot her inside a car in a parking lot, a four-month-old daughter choked to death. The body of the baby was recovered some hours later.

The event occurred on Sunday in the parking lot of Prince Faisal Hospital in Jordan’s Rusaifa neighborhood, according to Gulf Today.

The baby’s autopsy found that she choked to death as a result of infant milk reflux.

According to local news sources, the newborn girl was normally looked after by her mother’s sister. However, when the latter was unavailable on Sunday, the mother took her infant to work for the first time. Though she intended to drop her infant off at the nursery of the institution where she works, she left the youngster in the back seat of the car when she arrived.

Her vehicle’s windows were rolled up, the air supply was limited, and the outside temperature was extremely hot.

It was too late by the time the mom realized she had left her kid in the car. She discovered her baby was unresponsive. Despite the fact that the infant was transported to the emergency room right away, she was certified dead when she arrived.

Rusaifa’s public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the event. The child’s mother allegedly told detectives that she forgot the baby was in the car because she wasn’t used to taking her to work.

After the examination and further investigation, the infant’s body was given over to the family for burial.

A 2-year-old child was recently discovered dead inside a hot automobile in Kansas, in a similar occurrence. After waking up from a nap, the boy presumably ventured outside his house and got inside the vehicle.

The mother and the youngster were sleeping together, according to police, and the mother was unaware that the boy had left the house. Despite the fact that deputies and medical officials arrived at the home and performed CPR on the child, he was unable to be rescued. The toddler had unlocked the front door of the house and crawled into the family’s vehicle, according to investigators. The length of time the toddler was inside the vehicle is unknown.