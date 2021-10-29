After her mother claimed that her school had barred her from volunteering on the OnlyFans page, she retaliated.

A Florida mother is threatening legal action against Orange County Public Schools after being denied permission to volunteer at Sand Lake Elementary School.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Victoria Triece, 30, was informed on October 13 that she was prohibited from the Orlando school grounds after an unknown parent informed officials about her OnlyFans page.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media site that charges users to view content. It is primarily recognized for providing developers with nude or obscene photographs.

Triece, who has thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram who posts less explicit images, told WESH Channel 2 that she felt “humiliated” and treated unfairly.

“No one has the right to judge what other people do for a living,” she remarked. I’m feeling judged and alone. I should not have been embarrassed, and no one else should be concerned about what another parent does.” 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 54 This is a condensed version of the information.