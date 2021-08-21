After her kid died, a letter from a stranger blew her away.

Organs donated by a “wonderful” kid who was died in a car accident saved the lives of three people, including a diabetic father of one.

On April 23, 2019, Reece James Clarke was riding his motorcycle down Menlove Avenue on his way home from his first day of work when he was hit by a blue transit van.

He was rushed to the hospital with significant head injuries and spent his 21st birthday in the hospital with his family by his side.

After phoning 999 for her mother, a five-year-old girl was dubbed a “superhero.”

Following Reece’s induction into an induced coma, his parents were questioned if they had signed a do not resuscitate order and if their son was an organ donor.

Recce’s mother, Karen O’Flaherty, 45, of Orrell Park, claimed she was ‘traumatised’ by the events of two years ago.

“I recall being in the hospital and the doctor inquiring about a DNR and whether he was an organ donor,” she said.

“I couldn’t sign anything because I couldn’t do it, so his father did it for me.”

“After considering the organs, we realized that was precisely what Reece would have done and wanted, therefore they kept him on ice until the organs could be recovered.”

“I remember him being very chilly, and all I wanted to do was wrap him in blankets to keep him warm, but the doctors kept telling me off.”

Recce’s organs saved the lives of three people, including a single father who wrote to his family after the transplant.

Andrew, the transplant recipient, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes later in life and was forced to go on dialysis when his kidneys failed.

In the letter, he recalled the day his doctor called with a “perfect match” and told him that because of his family’s resilience, he may be “reborn.”

The father was able to teach his five-year-old son to ride a bike because to the kidney and pancreas he received from Reece, according to the letter, adding he will ‘always be thinking’ about his transplant family.

When Karen first received the letter, she was “blown away,” and she knew the family had made the correct decision.

“Reading the letter was great, I recall having,” she added.

“The summary comes to an end.”