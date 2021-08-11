After her impatient mother ‘rattles the doorknob’ of the lavatory door, a disabled woman is unhappy.

When an impatient mother “rattled the handle” of the toilet she was using and then “snapped” at her, a disabled woman recalled how disturbed she was.

The woman, who uses a wheelchair, resorted to social media to share her story about able-bodied parents using the handicapped restroom at an unnamed family attraction under the guise of “having a pram.”

The mom, who had gone to an aquarium to celebrate her child’s birthday, had to wait for a disabled bathroom since it was used by a family, according to Cheshire Live.

“Because I’m in a wheelchair, I don’t have a choice about which bathroom I use, therefore I had to use the disabled toilet,” she explained.

“I had to wait until a woman and two smaller children emerged from the disabled restroom, which astonished me. As it appeared that none of the younger children would require diapers.

“Then I went inside, and there was a designated disabled (inaccessible) restroom with no baby changing facilities. I recognize that the first mother, as well as her children, may have an unseen disability.”

However, while the crippled mother was using the restroom, she was repeatedly stopped by an anxious mother rattling the doorknob, urging her to hurry up.

“I was frustrated because I kept calling out that the restroom was occupied. An agitated mother pushing a pram was waiting to enter when I departed.

“I told her there were no nappy changing facilities in that restroom, assuming she wanted to change the baby,” she said. But she shouted at me and said, gesturing to the stroller, that she was a mother and needed to use this toilet.”

“I felt like this second mother was simply entitled and rude,” she continued. You can’t use a disabled toilet just because you’re using a pram.”

The woman went to Mumsnet’s (AIBU) Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain her situation and get feedback from other members.

The woman’s advice to using a public toilet with a pram startled many on the forum: “Use the end toilet in the women’s bathroom, with the door open.”

