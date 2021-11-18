After her illegal butt injections killed a mother of three, a woman was charged with manslaughter.

After delivering unlawful silicone butt injections that resulted in the death of a lady, a woman appeared before a judge on Wednesday morning.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, is charged with second-degree felony manslaughter in the death of Marja McClendon, who flew to Houston for silicone butt injections on April 24, 2018. According to ABC13, it wasn’t the first time she had such a cosmetic treatment done, but it turned out to be the last because she died a few days later.

When Fernandez appeared before the judge, she was issued a bond of $40,000 because she had no license or authorization to administer the injections. She was also barred from doing unauthorized medical or cosmetic procedures, according to the judge.

The 39-year-old mother of three had flown from St. Louis, Missouri, to Houston, Texas, for the treatment, according to court filings. When she called her sister, DeShonna Arnold, from the airport, she surprised her.

“All she said was, ‘Hey sister, I’m here!’ and I was like, ‘What are you doing here?'” ‘There’s something going on,’ says the narrator. Arnold informed KPRC 2 that he discovered out she was getting an injection.

Arnold tried to persuade her sister to reconsider, but McClendon was set in her ways.

“She had always thought she had a flat butt and wanted to improve her appearance.” ‘Sister, you don’t have to do that, you’re good the way you are,’ I said, and she replied, ‘no girl, I need to get this butt together, I need a big butt.’ “She had no idea she was going to die,” Arnold explained.

To get the shots, McClendon met Fernandez at an apartment. After half of the injections, she began coughing and experienced shortness of breath.

According to a witness, Fernandez had to stop a few times because McClendon was in pain. McClendon was taken to a hospital following the procedure and was allowed to return home after an evaluation.

McClendon returned the next day to Fernandez and sought a refund.

McClendon chose to have a second set of injections instead after Fernandez refused to refund her money. As a result, she began coughing up blood, which only made her condition worse.

The victim returned to St. Louis after returning to the hospital. She was rushed back to the hospital, where she died on April 30, 2018.

Following the investigation into McClendon’s death, Fernandez revealed to police that she did not have a performing license. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.