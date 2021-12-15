After her husband’s horrific attack, the woman required surgery.

After kicking her hand as she sought to defend herself from his drunken attack, a domestic abuser left his wife in need of surgery to fix bones in her hand.

On April 13 last year, Stephen McDermaid, 46, of Camborne Close, Brookvale, Runcorn, awoke his then-wife when she heard him “shouting downstairs” in the middle of the night.

McDermaid had missed work and “been drinking all day,” and when his wife arrived home from work and turned down his approaches before going to bed, he “went nasty.”

When his victim awoke to the sound of shouting, she went downstairs, where McDermaid “blocked her against the wall and held her against the wall around her throat and kicked her in the left leg roughly four times with the heel of his bare foot,” prosecutor Frances Willmott said.

She moved her left hand to protect her knee after a previous injury, and McDermaid kicked it.

She was able to fend him off, but her hand began to swell as a result.

It appeared to be shattered, so she removed her rings and placed it in cold water with ice.

McDermaid disagreed with her, apologized, and retired to his bed.

His victim returned to work the next day, but her boss had her taken to the hospital, where an X-ray revealed a shattered left hand and a “displaced fracture” in her ring finger.

She claimed that the injuries occurred as a result of an accident when she was decorating.

Because of Covid’s influence on hospitals, the surgery to install rods and pins in her hand was done under local anaesthetic rather than a general.

She described it as “one of the scariest things she’d ever experienced,” and she was left in need of extensive physiotherapy and care in order to function on a daily basis.

McDermaid apologized to his victim’s daughter in the days following the incident, according to Ms Willmott, and informed neighbors he had kicked his victim.

He showed up at her new address “shouting and demanding” she return after she had been gone for around six or seven weeks.

She informed her friends that after the pins were removed, she would return since she would be able to defend herself.

When the victim contacted Cheshire Police, the claim was brought to their attention. “The summary has come to an end.”