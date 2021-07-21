After her husband tells her she’s “let herself go,” a pregnant mother is “upset.”

After her husband informed her she’d “let herself go” throughout her pregnancy, a pregnant woman inquired if she had the “right” to be “upset.”

The expecting mother, who already has a little kid, said her husband knocks her down “quite a lot, every day in fact” on parenting community Mumsnet’s Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) topic.

The mother is seven months pregnant and had hoped that her husband would cut her some slack because it was their four-year wedding anniversary, but his comments left her feeling “so down and depressed.”

Mum faces wrath after booking a Disney World vacation without her stepchild.

“I just want to have an option on this and see whether I’m ‘over emotional’ or have a right to be upset,” the mother wrote in her post.

“Today is my four-year wedding anniversary, so I expected my husband to be lenient, but no! To give you some context, he puts me down frequently, almost every day. Mostly simple things, like remarking on a friend’s appearance when she came by, “she’s got a lovely physique, she certainly takes after herself,” or “your sister and I have the same humour and are really well suited,” and then complimenting her appearance and body. It may seem insignificant, but when you do it all day, every day, it begins to wear you down.”

The mother claimed that she is going through a “very difficult pregnancy” and that she decided to let her hair dry naturally rather than using a hairdryer because of the hot weather. Her spouse was taken aback and asked if she was “really going out like that.”

“I am seven months pregnant and having a large baby, so I am unusually large,” she explained. The temperature outdoors is 28 degrees. I took a shower this morning and let my hair air dry before walking my kid up to nursery. I’m too hot to dry it, but since it’s 7.30 a.m., I assumed it wouldn’t matter and I’d take care of it when I came home.

“When I came down, my husband spotted me and said, ‘you.’Summary ends.”