After her husband pranks her by saying he married another woman, a mother-of-three kills herself.

According to reports, a woman in Pakistan committed herself after her husband played a joke on her by telling her that he had married another woman.

Fauzia and Muhammad Ramzan, the deceased’s husband, had been married for nearly six years and had three children.

According to Latin Times, Fauzia lived in Sialkot, Pakistan, while her spouse lived in Dubai.

Ramzan decided to pull a practical joke on Fauzia and called her on Monday, telling her that he had married a middle-eastern woman in Dubai and then hanging up.

The grieving wife tried multiple times to contact him after hearing the news, but to no effect. She subsequently sent him many ominous video messages in which she stated that she “didn’t want to share him with anyone,” according to the Daily Pakistan.

In the videos, weapons such as knives and daggers may be seen.

“Tell me the truth in ten minutes or I will commit suicide,” she stated in her farewell video message.

Fauzia committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her home after not receiving a response from her spouse.

The woman’s parents filed a police report after the tragedy, stating that their daughter had been tortured to death by her husband and in-laws. Ramzan’s parents, on the other hand, denied the accusations, claiming that it was all a prank gone bad.

According to reports, cops are looking into the issue from all sides, and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday.

A 17-year-old teenager in Kerala, India’s southernmost state, accidently killed himself earlier this year while attempting to perform his own suicide as a prank on his pals. After supper, the teen retired to his room, and when he didn’t come out for a while, his parents went to check on him and discovered him hanging from the ceiling fan. His phone, which was discovered near the window and was live-streaming the awful demise, was discovered. The boy was attempting to trick his buddies on April Fool’s Day by making a suicide scene when he accidently killed himself, according to the investigation.