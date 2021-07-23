After her husband asked for a divorce, she mows him down with an ATV.

An Oklahoma lady has been jailed for reportedly killing her husband by driving him over with an ATV after he requested divorce over a food dispute.

Chanelle Lewis, 35, and her husband Christopher Lewis, 35, got into a dispute over food at a campground in Wanette on Saturday, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. According to the New York Post, the situation quickly escalated into a tragic brawl.

According to J.T. Palmer, the Pottawatomie County Undersheriff of Lewis, “he had told her he wanted a divorce, and she made a declaration that she was going to run over him and kill him.” According to the undersheriff, the statement incensed the 35-year-old woman, who then mounted her ATV and chased down her husband.

“They could hear the ATV revving up. There was a commotion. She takes off at a breakneck speed. “They walk over there and discover him stuck between two trees, and he’s been run over,” Palmer said, according to KOCO.

A caller from the Soggy Bottoms ATV Trails told 911 that a little child was screaming that her father had died. According to KFOR TV, the caller said, “Somebody ran her dad over and said he was dead out on one of our trails.”

According to the authorities, this was the first time in the area that “someone purposefully ran someone over.”

Christian Cornett, the victim’s son, and his daughter were present as their father was brutally attacked. After the father was knocked out, Chanelle Lewis, the stepmother to her husband’s children, allegedly attempted to run them over. After she tried to run him and his teen sister over, Cornett punched Chanelle in the face, according to KFOR. The altercation, according to police, involved alcohol.

The son, who is recovering from the nightmare, says he is heartbroken over his father’s death and is still trying to comprehend why his father, who was obsessed with mega-trucks, is no longer alive. Cornett told the source, “He was a fantastic man who would help anyone in need.” “He was a father figure to everyone, therefore I had 1,000 brothers.”

According to authorities, Chanelle’s accusations have been increased from manslaughter to second-degree murder as a result of new evidence.

Christopher’s cause of death has yet to be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.