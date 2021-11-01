After her house was ‘battered with eggs,’ a woman left a message for the window cleaner.

On Mischief Night, a woman whose parents’ windows were “battered by eggs” has sent a message to her window cleaners.

A number of cars and houses in and around Maghull have been targeted by adolescents hurling eggs, flour, and even baked beans, according to The Washington Newsday.

One woman claimed her parents’ home was splattered in eggs in a Maghull neighborhood group on Facebook.

She expressed herself as follows: “Purotek Window Cleaning was wonderful in cleaning my folks’ upstairs windows after their house had been beaten by eggs.

“What a thoughtful gesture.

“Anyone in need of a window cleaner should contact [him]. It comes highly recommended.” Purotek Window Cleaning posted just before midnight on Saturday: “For anyone in our neighborhood who has had eggs thrown at their windows this evening, please message us and we will come and clean them for free tomorrow, October 31st.” Hundreds of people have liked the post.

One individual wrote: “Purotek had just finished cleaning our upstairs window when two distinct attacks occurred within a few hours of one another.

“We know who they are, but we’re afraid to confront them because we’re both retirees and fear punishment if we do.

“Purotek refused to accept payment and proposed that Owen Copland be given a contribution instead. His kindness made me feel humbled.” A woman expressed herself as follows: “Capes aren’t always worn by heroes. They occasionally show up with water and cleaning supplies.

“Way to go.”

Another person stated: “What a positive thing to say. You’ve done well.” A third person wrote: “I wish I’d read this article last night because I just spent an hour scrubbing the flour and egg sack off the car.

“I can guarantee you that if I had discovered my daughter doing this when she was little, it would not have been a kind local firm offering to clean up; I would have personally brought her to each house and forced her to clean it up and apologize.”