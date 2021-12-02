After her garments ‘go up in flames’ in the store, an Aldi buyer shouts.

While shopping in Aldi, a woman’s clothes caught fire after an e-cigarette battery apparently exploded in her pocket.

Sarah Beckett was doing her shopping at the Aldi store in Newton-le-Willows when she felt and heard something weird in her pocket.

The 47-year-old began to scream, which startled passers-by, who rushed over to assist her after her clothes caught fire.

After snatching bottles from the shelves to put out the flames, shoppers bathed Sarah in water.

Strangers rush to aid a baby girl found ‘lifeless’ in a stroller at a Christmas market.

Andrew Beckett, Sarah’s husband, believes the source of the explosion was a spare battery from an electronic cigarette Sarah was carrying in her pocket.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “[She was] wandering about Aldi when she felt and heard something in her pocket; everything seemed a little strange at the time, but she recalls shouting and an older couple rushing to her aid.

“We later learned from a Facebook user that the positive end of these batteries can short if it comes into contact with something like a key or a coin.

“When you first lit it, it shorted in her pocket and erupted like a firecracker, lighting her clothes, coat, and sweater.”

After witnessing Sarah, from Newton-le-Willows, in trouble, Andy claimed there were some “amazing” people in the store who instantly jumped in to help.

He stated, ” “An elderly couple rushed over, and as she unbuttoned her coat, a red hot battery dropped out of the hole where it had melted, still burning orange, and bounced down the floor.

“The elderly lady kicked it away, snatched a chair from someplace, and began dousing her with water from an Aldi shelf.

“Through it all, the elder lady stayed with her, caressing her arms and soothing her.”

Andy was working in North Wales when he received the “terrible phone call” from his wife’s phone, according to Andy.

He said, ” “I could hear her crying and panicking in the background as a young man stole her phone and dialed my number.

“I keep thinking that she would have been driving on the main roads of Newton-Le-Willows and it just a few minutes ago.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”