After her first date, a woman loses nine stone in her quest to become the world’s strongest woman.

A woman who met her partner at the gym on their first date is now competing for the title of World’s Strongest Woman.

Rebecca Roberts, a Warrington resident, met her coach and partner, Paul, on the dating app Plenty of Fish.

Their first date was at a gym five years ago, where the couple would later get together and Paul would become her coach.

Rebecca, who measures 6ft 4in tall, weighed just under 30 stone before losing nine stone in order to achieve her goal of being the World’s Strongest Woman.

“I used to play rugby for Liverpool John Moores Uni,” the quality control worker told The Washington Newsday. I was the team’s captain at the time, but I suffered a serious back injury and had to stop playing and going to the gym.

“Then I met my boyfriend on Plenty of Fish, and he claimed he could help me with my back because he coaches, so we went on our first date, which was at the gym. He thought I was a good fighter with a lot of potential.”

Despite working a full-time job, Rebecca devotes 20 hours each week to her sport, which includes five early morning aerobic workouts and three strength training sessions lasting between five and six hours each.

Rebecca claimed she went out every morning and did a 45-minute fasted walk before breakfast and controlled her calories to lose the nine stone she needed to become more athletic. I still gave myself a treat every day, and I made my calories comprised of 80% good wholesome food and roughly 20% treats, so I ate chocolate almost every day, which satisfied any cravings I had.

“I believe it is critical not to starve yourself or restrict any meals that you enjoy because else you will binge on them anyhow, so everything in moderation worked for me.”

Rebecca’s weight loss has paid off in her performances, and she came in second place in a strongwoman competition last week after being defeated by the. “The summary has come to an end.”