After her father slapped him, a stalker hacks a 16-year-old girl to death with an axe.

The attack took place in New Delhi, India’s capital city, on Monday.

The accused had been stalking the teen for months, according to police. After her father slapped him for disturbing his daughter, he decided to get vengeance on the girl’s family.

“At 1:30 p.m., we received a PCR call from the South Campus police station reporting an ax attack on a girl. She was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. She went away today, unfortunately. Officer Ingit Pratap Singh told NDTV on Tuesday that the accused was a stalker who had been apprehended.

The defendant was only identified by his first name, Pravin.

According to police, the man bought the ax a month ago and was waiting for the appropriate opportunity to assault the girl.

Pravin chopped the girl with the ax as she was walking home on Monday. The girl was transported to a neighboring hospital after suffering significant injuries near her brow. She died, though, while undergoing therapy.

“I was at the shop when the information was given to me. My father has an electrical store, and we also own a fruit stand. She used to work in the shop every day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to the Free Press Journal, the accused used to torment the girl’s sister and even threatened to kill her before her birthday.

The accused was initially charged with attempted murder, but after the girl’s death, the charge was modified to murder.

“We will charge the accused with further stalking sections of the IPC and sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offenses Act. The ax was retrieved, and the incident was caught on camera by a CCTV camera, according to an officer who spoke to the Hindu.