After her farewell present backfired, a woman criticizes her ‘ridiculous’ landlord.

After leaving a present for the building managers while she was going out, a ‘frustrated’ woman alleges she was charged by her landlord.

Rebecca Rhodes, 22, has received over 150,000 likes and 10,000 retweets for her tweet describing the incident.

“Recalling when I moved out of my first studio flat and left a box of chocolates and some great coffee on the side as a gift to the building manager and got charged £20 for the disposal of residual personal belongings,” the paralegal wrote on Twitter.

A student’s Magaluf tattoo drew the attention of a monster who recorded himself rapping her.

Rebecca claimed in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “I’d never experienced any problems before. It wasn’t like I’d abandoned the place. It had been thoroughly cleaned, and a small gift and letter had been left.

“It seemed a little silly, comical, to get that email suggesting it was a failure to remove personal belongings.”

Rebecca, who was 19 years old at the time, went on to say: “I’d left it to the building manager because the landlords weren’t the building managers.

“They were really kind fellas sleeping there, so I wanted to leave them a gift,” she says. “I believe the landlord visited the property before the management did once I’d left, which is why I got a tiny email invoice.”

Rebecca explained the matter to the landlord, who decreased the price from £20 to £5, but she recalls being “annoyed at the moment.”

Others responded to her post by sharing their own terrible landlord stories, including attempts to charge hundreds of pounds for non-existent damage after moving out.

Rebecca is no longer a renter, having purchased her own home in Anfield.

She advised renters to join ACORN, a community union that represents people in campaigning for better housing and public services, using the “thread of landlord nightmares.”

“Take pictures of everything the day you move in and the day you move out, simply to verify if there’s any mess or any damage, you’ve got photographic evidence of it,” Rebecca advised renters in an interview with The Washington Newsday.