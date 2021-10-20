After her family dog killed her 7-month-old baby, a Tennessee mother was devastated.

A distraught Tennessee mother is mourning the death of her 7-month-old baby, who was mauled to death by their family dog over the weekend.

On Oct. 17 about 6:15 p.m., the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an infant who was unresponsive after a dog attack at a home in Kodak. Bentley Parker, the baby, was discovered dead at the site by the responding rescue crew. Bentley’s grandma, who was inside the house at the time of the attack, was injured while attempting to defend the youngster, according to WBIR.

“Knowing that I’ll never be able to hold him.” I never heard him utter, “Momma.” Tiffany, the infant’s mother, told WATE, “I never thought I’d never see him again when I left that trailer.”

Tiffany’s mother owned the dog, a Saint Bernard. Tiffany put her son off at her mother’s house on the day of the attack and went to run an errand. When the dog fatally attacked Bentley, she had been gone for nearly two hours.

“I made certain that the dog was secured outside.” “I’m not sure how he got in,” Tiffany told the newspaper. The dog has previously showed animosity toward Bentley, Tiffany added, but never to the point of attacking him.

Tiffany said that her mother was hurt while cradling the baby and protecting him from the dog. “There was just so much blood on my mum,” she explained, “it looks like something out of a haunted home or something.”

Tiffany advised other parents about their pet animal’s behavior in an interview with WATE, advising them to take measures if they exhibit signs of violence.

After the dog turned hostile toward first responders, they had to put it down on the spot.

“He was just a bundle of love.” Tifanny added, “Those bright blue eyes just gaze up at you and grin all the time.” “It’s for him that I get up every day and take a step ahead.” She continued, “I won’t give up on him because I know I’ll see him again.”

The incident is being investigated by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.