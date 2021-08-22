After her ex’s girlfriend pierced her daughter’s ears without her permission, the mother became enraged.

After her ex-girlfriend partner’s brought her daughter to get her ears pierced without her permission, a mother expressed her outrage and anguish.

Because she felt “very sad inside,” the woman turned to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable (AIBU) thread for assistance on the problem.

The mother claimed that her daughter went on vacation with her father and his girlfriend, but when she returned, she was “looking quite sheepish,” and the mother discovered she’d had her ears pierced.

“(AIBU) Being furious and outraged because my ex’s girlfriend pierced my daughter’s ears?” she asked.

“Basically, I coparent with my ex, and it was his time with DD[dear daughter],” the mother continued (9). He and his GF [girlfriend]whisked her away for a week of bliss. She came home yesterday with her ears hidden behind her hair and a sheepish expression. I was cuddling her on my lap when I noticed her ears had been pierced.

“I kept my calm and praised her on her lovely jewelry, but when I spoke with my ex later, he had no idea and had to ask his girlfriend. The GF apparently went shopping with my DD and thought it was a good activity for them to do together.

“My ex apologized, but I’m still furious. Furthermore, the earrings are only costume jewelry, and I now need to take her to a professional to ensure that the piercing is clean and healing properly.

“I was taken aback because we had never discussed getting her ears pierced. I would have rather for them to bond over shopping or a fun activity rather than my child’s ears being pierced.

“I’m all positive in front of DD because she’s obviously happy and feeling all gorgeous, but I’m really sad on the inside. Even though I had pierced ears, I cried last night.”

