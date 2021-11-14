After her ex-boyfriend fatally shoots her fiancé, a woman speaks up.

In “The Ring: The Murder of Patrick De La Cerda,” a lady whose fiancé was fatally shot by her jealous ex-boyfriend tells her story to “48 Hours.”

Gregory Bender, 54, was found guilty in May of first-degree murder in the February 2018 shooting of 25-year-old Patrick De La Cerda in Deltona, Florida, and is currently receiving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to CBS News, De La Cerda’s fiancée Jessica Devnani spoke with “48 Hours” journalist Peter Van Sant about her former relationship with Bender and how an encounter at a hospital led to events that “forever changed lives.”