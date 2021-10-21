After her elderly neighbor’s assistance, the woman was speechless.

After being unwell with coronavirus, a Merseyside woman was astounded by her neighbor’s kindness.

After being told she had to self-isolate for ten days, Becky Jackson stated her elderly neighbor Roger Case “deserves a medal” for his conduct.

Many individuals who knew Roger, also known as Terry in the community, were not surprised when they heard what he had done after Becky posted it on Facebook.

Roger, according to Becky, has been running her daily errands for her and making sure she is taken care of while she is unable to leave the house, such as going to the pharmacist and shopping.

“What can I say, Roger has done everything for us since I had COVID, running to the chemist, shopping, giving me the will to live, and checking on me on a frequent basis,” Becky stated.

He is always willing to help without being asked, and he always puts others before himself.

“For his kindness and generosity, he deserves a medal; he never asks for anything in return.”

Roger, who lives in the Bradleigh Road neighborhood of Newton-le-Willows and is turning 80 this year, is a well-known character in the community.

He is now retired, but his neighbors say ‘you wouldn’t think it’ because of the amount of work he performs to serve his community and keep an eye out for strangers.

“I basically try to help people if they’re stranded,” Roger told The Washington Newsday. “They (Becky) are beautiful, so I help whenever I can.”

Many individuals contacted her after she shared her Facebook post praising Roger’s good deeds.

According to one person: “What a great piece of writing to read. It’s wonderful to know that someone is looking out for you.” “Very thoughtful,” one person wrote, “it’s moments like this that your true friends are there for you.”