After her daughter’s insides were burned by a toy, her mother issued a warning.

After her daughter’s insides were burned, a mother is warning other parents about toy magnets.

Melody Bailey, Jane Bailey’s daughter, had emergency surgery to remove some of her colon after swallowing the toy magnetic balls, which began “burning through organs.”

When her six-year-alleged old’s stomach illness didn’t go away after a few days and her suffering looked to be becoming “progressively worse,” the 30-year-old became concerned.

Jane took her daughter to A&E, where she underwent emergency surgery to remove the small toy magnets and a portion of her gut, which had been burned through by their attraction to one another.

The mother, who works as a learning support professional, now wants to raise awareness about the hazards of toy magnets.

Jane, who lives in Preston, Lancashire, explained: “I gave her some Calpol because she had a stomach pain.

“She insisted on going to school the next two mornings, but on the second day, they called to say, “You’re going to have to pick her up because she’s been unwell.”

“I just chalked it up to a stomach sickness, but she continued to be sick, and the pain grew increasingly severe until she was in excruciating pain.

“It carried on for several days, so I began to suspect it wasn’t just a stomach ailment, which generally lasts only 24 hours.

“I asked if she’d eaten anything, and she finally admitted to eating four magnetic balls.

“I was in a panic. I’d heard about how it may burn through organs because they’re attracted to each other before, so I was simply imagining the worst-case scenario.

“It was a mad rush from there; she was ill in my car on the way to A&E, and when we arrived at the hospital, she was crying in pain.

“At first, they were talking about keeping her in and seeing if they were passing through her or not, but then they changed their minds.”

