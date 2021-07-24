After her daughter’s funeral, a heartbroken mother writes a poignant letter to the Southport community.

The “suffering and misery” of a 12-year-old girl who “took her own life” has come to an end, according to her family and friends.

Yesterday, mourners gathered at St Patrick’s Church in Marshside, Southport, to say their final goodbyes to Semina Halliwell (Friday).

Semina died on June 11th, four days after being admitted to the hospital.

A 12-year-old girl who was described as “beautiful and hilarious” died just days after being admitted to the hospital.

Rachel Halliwell, her mother, alleges her daughter committed suicide.

A police investigation is still underway, and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral, with many more watching on screens and listening to a speaker set up on the church grounds.

“Semina has risen,” Reverend John Heneghan told mourners.

“She has passed away, yet she has risen.” Resurrection is the permanent present, while death is the past tense.

“There is no more suffering, no more sadness for Semina; only endless bliss.”

Rachel has expressed her gratitude to the people of Southport for their love and support.

“I would want to thank everyone who has brought flowers, presents, etc.,” she posted on Facebook.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the Southport community in particular. Your love and support have helped me get through this incredible, heartbreaking period of my life.

“The people of Southport have brought honor to Semina. You’re all great.

“We will say our goodbyes to Semina, but I will continue to fight for her justice.

“I will fight for the rest of my life until she receives justice and her memory is preserved.”

Semina, Rachel earlier told The Washington Newsday, had had a very trying year.

“After her innocence was taken away, Semina was tormented on a regular basis online,” she added. She could no longer handle it.”

Last month, Labour MP Apsana Begum addressed Semina’s tragic case in a parliamentary committee, asking Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more can be done to safeguard minors from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the situation of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and committed suicide last week,” Ms Begum added.

A rape had been reported, according to Merseyside Police.

“We are investigating an allegation of rape in Southport in February this year,” their spokesman stated.

“A.” “Summary concludes.”