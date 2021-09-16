After her daughter’s 18th birthday celebration, mum awoke to find a police van outside her house.

After 20 of her daughter’s classmates came over for a sleepover, Rachael Seager said she was roused up at 7.50 a.m. and went “flying downstairs to see what the situation was.”

“We threw a large celebration in Liscard and then they came back here,” the mother told The Washington Newsday.

“In the lawn, we had a disco dome where they were staying.

“I remained up till half past four with them to keep an eye on how loud the music was, and they were just fantastic.” I was like, ‘okay, I’m going to bed.’ They were really chill and respectful of the place.

“One of the girls from the army college woke me up by saying, ‘Rach, there’s a police van at the door.’

Before telling Rachael what had transpired, the police officer inquired about her daughter, who was sleeping in the backyard with her pals.

On his way home from the party, one of the teenagers was assaulted by a gang of three men.

On Saturday, September 11, at 7 a.m., officers discovered the victim with critical head injuries on Old Chester Road in New Ferry.

On Friday night, he had gone out to celebrate a friend’s 18th birthday at a venue in Liscard before returning to her house for a sleepover with around 20 other pals.

The young man had left the party around 6 a.m. to return home when he was accosted by three males on Old Chester Road, between Green Lawn and Byrne Avenues.

For treatment of his head injuries, he was transported to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The man who was assaulted, according to Rachael, was preparing to dedicate his life to serving in the Army and was a “beautiful and respectable” man who is a “credit to his mother.”

Merseyside Police have launched an appeal to track down the attackers, who are described as white guys in their 20s with long hair and dark clothing.

“This,” said Detective Inspector Tom Clarke.

