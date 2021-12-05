After her daughter ‘didn’t recognize’ her own family, her mother was worried.

After her “miracle” daughter was born weighing less than a bag of sugar, her mother praised the medical team that assisted her family as “fantastic.”

Betty Batt, Karen Batt’s daughter, was born at 23 weeks and weighed just 650g, but she has made an incredible recovery and is scheduled to run in Alder Hey’s Santa Dash later today.

Betty, now four, spent the first 13 months of her life in critical care, and her mother Karen described her as a “wonder” and a “little legend.”

Omicron is causing anxiety among Liverpool residents after a case was detected in the city.

When Karen’s waters started leaking at 18 weeks into her pregnancy, she realized Betty could be born very early.

The Washington Newsday quoted a Warrington mother as saying: “Betty appeared to be on the verge of arriving very early. And she did, as she was born at 23 weeks of pregnancy.

“She weighed only 650 grams. She was really frail and extremely small.

“The amazing neonatal staff took her away and told me they were transporting her to critical care, where she was put on a ventilator to help her breathe.

“That was the beginning of her rocky road, and it has sadly been a rough road.”

Betty was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital after spending the first eight months of her life at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Betty had a tracheotomy to relieve her enlarged airways and surgery on her ruptured gut, among other life-saving surgeries.

She spent her first birthday in the intensive care unit before being discharged for the first time at the age of 13 months.

Betty was “had a good run” before becoming quite sick again in December of last year, according to Karen.

Karen expressed herself as follows: “It was a dreadful moment. She had lost a great deal of her acquired skills, to the point that she couldn’t recognize us.

“I’m not sure where she got her strength, but she’s recovered beautifully.

“She recognizes her relatives and has reverted to her former self, which is astonishing.

“We also know that if she falls, Alder Hey will always be there to catch her.”

Karen and her husband Phil have been through a lot. “The summary has come to an end.”