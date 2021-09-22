After her cousin came to her rescue, a woman was saved from sexual assault at the playground.

An unknown guy sexually attacked a woman within a playground at Soundview Park on Sunday evening. The woman’s cousin overheard her screams and rushed to her aid. The New York City Police Department is now seeking for the public’s assistance in identifying the assailant.

At at 9:10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a 53-year-old lady being approached by an unknown individual at the Soundview Park playground in the Bronx. According to police, the man pulled the woman’s hair and pushed her to the ground, then sat on top of her, covered her mouth, and yanked her by the neck.

Before the woman could let out a loud cry, the male started caressing her improperly. According to authorities, the suspect then repeatedly hit the victim in the face.

The woman’s 25-year-old cousin, according to sources, heard her scream and came to her aid. Her cousin was able to get the suspect away from her, but the suspect eluded her cousin’s hands. He resumed running westbound through the park, police said, and was last seen walking on Bruckner Boulevard, a nearby street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in an ambulance and treated for a minor laceration on her lips and redness on her neck as a result of the assault. According to a police statement, she was later released.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), a sexual assault occurs every 68 seconds in the United States. They also estimate that over 55% of sexual assaults take place at or near the victim’s home, with 15% occurring in public open places.

Police were able to identify the perpetrator and what he was wearing based on surveillance footage taken at a nearby bodega around 30 minutes after the incident.

A man wearing a black mask is seen purchasing what appears to be a soda or tea. His shirt is black with a blue and white stripe along the front from the Kappa brand.

“The person of interest is described as a male with a dark complexion, standing around 6’2” tall, weighing 150 lbs., and having a. This is a condensed version of the information.